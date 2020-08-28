Prevent Child Abuse America is a leading champion for all children across the United States.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Join us in “Growing a Better Tomorrow for All Children, Together.”
You can help plant the seeds of change this April and beyond. It is more important than ever to help positive childhood experiences take root in your community and across the country.
About PCA America
Prevent Child Abuse America is the nation’s oldest and largest organization committed to preventing child abuse and neglect before it happens. We promote programs and resources informed by science that enable kids, families, and entire communities to thrive—today, tomorrow, and for generations to come.
Our success relies on a nationwide network of state chapters and nearly 600 Healthy Families America home visiting sites, which provide parents and caregivers a wide variety of services and resources in communities across the country. Our respected experts also develop innovative research that our vast network then puts into action. And we raise public awareness and engagement and advocate for family friendly policies at the national, state, and local levels to support programs that ensure children and families get what they need to succeed.
Introducing: Building Better Childhoods
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. In recognition, we’re proud to have partnered with Social Current to develop and now roll out Building Better Childhoods: a set of new, easy-to-use resources to help organizations communicate about childhood adversity as a public, preventable, and solvable issue.
2022 State Public Policy Strategies
Prevent Child Abuse America (PCA America) is committed to advancing a range of policy options and services aimed at supporting families and preventing child abuse and neglect before it occurs. Prioritizing and investing in supportive state policies–from evidence-based home visiting programs to concrete and economic supports–are a critical foundation for the healthy development of our children.
Balancing Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) With HOPE: New Insights into the Role of Positive Experience on Child and Family Development
This report presents evidence for HOPE (Health Outcomes of Positive Experiences) based on newly released, compelling data that reinforce the need to promote positive experiences for children and families in order to foster healthy childhood development despite the adversity common in so many families.
