If you think a child is in immediate danger, call the police at 911.

Childhelp

Call or text for crisis intervention, information, literature, and referrals. Operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

800-4-A-CHILD

Missing & Exploited Children

Have you seen a missing child? Contact the Cybertipline 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Reports may also be made online at www.cybertipline.com.

800-THE-LOST (843-5678)

National Runaway Safeline

The national communications system for runaway and homeless youth. Call, text, or email for youth crisis intervention. Operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. https://www.1800runaway.org/